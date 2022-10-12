In an action-packed barbecue weekend, Prairie Fresh pit crew teams Muttley Crew, Apex, N.C., and Gettin’ Basted, Nixa, Mo., were crowned category World Champions at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Invitational contest. Another Prairie Fresh pit crew team, Loot N’ Booty, Scottsdale, Ariz., was crowned overall Reserve Grand Champion in the Open Meats contest.

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue Invitational and Open Rib categories were presented by Prairie Fresh this year. The contest held Oct. 1 and 2 at The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., is the largest sanctioned barbecue contest in the world.

“Just hearing your name called at the American Royal Barbecue is incredible, but getting first place is beyond all expectations,” says Shannon Turner, pitmaster for Muttley Crew.

To kick start the weekend on Friday, Sept. 30, Prairie Fresh employees, customers and special guests enjoyed a lively and delicious party featuring Prairie Fresh products prepared by world-renowned pitmasters and chefs Jean-Paul Bourgeois of Duck Camp Dinners, Melissa Cookston of Memphis Barbecue Co., Jason Ganahl of GQue, and Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison Lewis of The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint.

Throughout the evening, songwriter Jordan Beem played live music and donated his tips to support Operation BBQ Relief’s disaster relief efforts in Florida. The Seaboard Foundation, Seaboard Foods, Daily’s Premium Meats and Triumph Foods matched dollar-for-dollar Beem’s tips. In total, $10,000 was donated to OBR.

On Saturday, Muttley Crew took first place in the American Royal Invitational Rib Category smoking Prairie Fresh USA Prime St. Louis Style spareribs while Gettin’ Basted walked the stage for its championship in the Invitational Pork category cooking Prairie Fresh USA Prime pork shoulder butts.

“The stakes don’t get any higher than they are at the Kansa Speedway in October,” says Brad Leighninger, Gettin’ Basted pitmaster. “Winning the pork category at The American Royal World Series of Barbecue Invitational is truly one of the crowning achievements in my BBQ career. I appreciate the support and the world-class products Prairie Fresh provides that allows me to chase dreams and championships.”

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Loot N’ Booty won its Reserve Grand Championship smoking Prairie Fresh USA Prime St. Louis Style spareribs and pork shoulder butts. These teams are members of the Prairie Fresh pit crew – a nationwide group of competition barbecue teams supported by Prairie Fresh.

The championship teams competed with Prairie Fresh USA Prime pork products, which is the top tier of pork products produced by the Prairie Fresh connected food system. Industry-leading proprietary technology selects premium cuts based on superior marbling, color and tenderness.

Twenty Prairie Fresh pit crew teams earned additional prize money in the American Royal Barbecue Open and Invitational Rib contests by registering with Prairie Fresh in a special extra prize money program. Teams receiving a call in the Top 20 of the Invitational Rib contest and the Top 25 of the Open Rib contest received extra prize money from Prairie Fresh along with a matching donation made on each team’s behalf to OBR totaling $3,125.

Since 2015, Prairie Fresh has been the official pork supplier to Operation BBQ Relief and has donated more than 3 million pork meals to the organization. This week Prairie Fresh donated two truckloads of pork or the equivalent of 114,000 meals to Operation BBQ Relief to support its deployment in Port Charlotte, Fla.

