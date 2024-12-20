Chunky BBQ from Harrisburg, Pa., achieved a trifecta this year, winning the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open Contest, clinching the 2024 Kansas City Barbeque Society Team of the Year title and most recently being crowned the Prairie Fresh Pit Crew Honor Roll Master’s Team of the Year.

“This year has been a whirlwind,” John Shirey II, Chunky BBQ pitmaster, said. “We ended up cooking 41 times, visiting 16 states and driving countless miles. In the end, we finished on the highest of high notes at the American Royal, a year we will never forget,”

Prairie Fresh announced Chunky BBQ as the Honor Roll Team of the Year on Dec. 16, 2024. This breakout year included nine grand champion, seven first-place pork and two first-place rib calls in 12 sanctioned competitions.

With more than 650 inductions, the Prairie Fresh Pit Crew Honor Roll recognized 280 teams achieving grand championships, first place in pork or first place in ribs competing with Prairie Fresh pork at U.S.-sanctioned competitions. More than 300 of these inductions are for grand championships across 20-plus sanctioning bodies.

“We believe that to put our best meat in the turn-in box every weekend, we have to start with the best product. That’s why we cook Prairie Fresh ribs and pork,” Shirey said.

The Honor Roll Team of the Year distinction is highly competitive as Prairie Fresh Pit Crew teams swept three major barbecue competitions in 2024. Prairie Fresh Pit Crew team, The Shed BBQ of Ocean Springs, Miss., started the year with victory at Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest along with Heath Riles BBQ of Olive Branch, Miss., winning the Memphis in May World Championship Rib title with Prairie Fresh USA Prime backribs.

Scuffletown Smokers of Boonville, Ind., followed up with world champion honors at The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in October. Another Pit Crew team, Razorracks of Pleasant Plains, Ark., won the pork and rib categories at The Jack.

Chunky BBQ completed the Prairie Fresh triple crown with their American Royal Barbecue success. Rusty Pig BBQ of Decatur, Ill., won the American Royal Barbecue Open Contest Rib Category presented by Prairie Fresh.

“When you look at the list of teams competing every weekend with Prairie Fresh products, it’s truly impressive. You have world champions and hall of fame cooks alike. To be in that company is no small feat,” Shirey said.

Mad Hatter BBQ, Bartow, W.Va., was named the Prairie Fresh Pit Crew Backyard Team of the Year. Their year included four backyard grand championships, three first-place rib calls and one first-place pork.

"At Prairie Fresh, we’re honored to see world champion barbecue teams showcase their talent using our products on the biggest barbecue stages in the industry," said David Eaheart, Prairie Fresh senior director of communications and brand marketing. "Pitmasters pour their hearts and souls into perfecting their craft, and we’re proud to provide them with the high-quality products they can trust to deliver winning results, time and time again.”

Source: Prairie Fresh