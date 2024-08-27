Prairie Fresh is expanding its value-added line, Prairie Fresh Signature, with the limited-time addition of a Hatch Chile pork tenderloin. Basted and dry-rubbed with authentic Hatch chile seasoning, the product will be available to consumers in select retail locations this fall.

“Hatch chile is a hot flavor this time of year,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation at Prairie Fresh. “With a short pepper growing and harvesting season, this limited-time offer is something consumers won’t want to miss out on. Some grocery chains even dedicate a whole month to Hatch chile-flavored products.”

“Dollar sales of foods with Hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years,” said Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “While Hatch chile has traditionally been a hot flavor profile in the southwestern part of the country, Hatch chile flavor sales in the U.S. are now more than double what they were four years ago.”

In addition to craving unique flavors, customers are demanding simple meal solutions. In fact, 67% of shoppers are purchasing value-added meat and poultry, which increased from 37% in 2016, according to the 2023 Power of Meat study.

“We understand that busy families want to serve an easy, yet wholesome dish that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality,” said Monica Camarin, senior brand manager for Prairie Fresh. “We’re excited to bring this flavorful value-added offering to consumers. Although this is our first limited-time offer product, we’ll continue to explore additional flavor LTOs moving forward.”

Source: Prairie Fresh