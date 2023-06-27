Seaboard Foods extended its gratitude to Operation BBQ Relief for its recent deployment to Perryton, Texas, after the disaster relief organization served 7,250 meals to tornado survivors and first responders June 17-21.

On June 15, a devastating tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town. For Seaboard Foods, producer of Prairie Fresh pork, this disaster hit close to home. Seaboard Foods has employees who live in Perryton and work at nearby company-owned farms or other operations in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. More than 20 employees were displaced from their homes because of damage to or complete destruction of their homes and the company helped coordinate and secure housing for all displaced employees.

A longtime supporter of Operation BBQ Relief, the Prairie Fresh brand has supplied more than 3.5 million meals of pork since 2015, but this is the first time OBR deployed to a community where Seaboard Foods operates.

“This time supporting Operation BBQ Relief was much different because the disaster occurred in a place our employees call home,” says Davida Gomez, Seaboard Foods community enrichment specialist. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to OBR and its volunteers. To see how much a hot barbecue meal matters to those facing the toughest of times is truly amazing. We’re so glad to support Operation BBQ Relief and are truly grateful they came to Perryton to bring the healing power of barbecue to the community.”

For the Perryton deployment, Prairie Fresh donated more than 3,500 pounds of pork produced at its nearby Guymon, Okla., pork processing plant and had several employee volunteers help OBR prepare and serve meals.

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, Mo. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 10 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women.

Source: Seaboard Foods