KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, announces its DK32 variable area flowmeter is now available with an electrical signal output. The new version of the DK32/ESK3x with 4... 20mA/HART 7 communication can be used for continuous monitoring, logging or control of low flow applications with liquids and gases.

As a part of the KROHNE portfolio for 60 years, the DK32 series is a true KROHNE classic for small flows, typically used in 4…12 mm / 1/8…1/2“ pipelines, with local indication of current flow via the mechanical scale. It features a compact design, eliminating the need for straight inlet and outlet sections, and an adjusting valve for flow regulation.

With available hazardous area approvals, typical DK32 areas of application include process or carrier gases, dosing of chemicals or additives, vessel inertisation, purging, monitoring of analyser sample flow or seal gas/barrier fluids. While previously only MIN/MAX limit alarms were possible in these applications, the new version DK32/ESK3x can now transmit the current flow to a PCS via 4…20mA/HART 7 at a competitive price-performance ratio in terms of purchase and operation.

For more information visit www.us.krohne.com