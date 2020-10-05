Looking for higher productivity, lower operating costs, and improved sanitation for liquid or semi liquid fill applications? Triangle’s new Model XYTLF vertical form fill seal (vffs) bagger offers greater throughput, superior sanitation, and material savings - no film contract required.

Designed for food service and other applications, including hot fill and pumpable products, Model XYTLF packages products such as soups, sauces, mashed potatoes, bakery batters and fruit fillings, as well as ready to eat macaroni and cheese. Speeds run up to 30 gallons per minute.

Model XYTLF offers several unique benefits, including:

Improved productivity. Its innovative design utilizes servo filling with squeegee staging for better precision and flexibility, clean seals, no leakers, and less air in the bag.

Reduced packaging costs. Because there is no film contract required, packagers can choose their own film supplier and have more control over material costs. The vffs system is also a cost-saving alternative to premade bags or rigid containers such as cans.

Sanitary washdown design. Sanitary design features include quick removal of sealing jaws and back seal components for easy washdown, hygienic IP69K stainless steel motors with air purge, pivoting control box for four sides of machine access, and more.

Optional Ultrasonic sealing for higher speeds and 100% seal integrity.

Optional check weight feedback for precise filling.

Designed and built in the USA.

Model XYTLF can be integrated with a Hinds-Bock pump or other liquid filler. Standard features on the Triangle X-Series include Rockwell Automation / Allen Bradley ControlLogix, AB Kinetics Servo Drives, and AB PowerFlex AC Drives.

Triangle will debut Model XYTLF vffs bagger at Pack Expo Connects (PMMI's virtual trade show), November 9-13, 2020. Check out our live demo on Tuesday, November 10th at 1:45 pm or Thursday, November 12th at 10:30 am CST. For details and to sign up for the demo, visit our show portal at: www.pe.show/140.