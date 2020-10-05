Food industry leaders from across the state will address where the industry is going, which food business pivots are working, and how you can thrive in an increasingly online marketplace. Cook, Share & Prosper will provide actionable expertise that is built for the food entrepreneur to integrate into their business.

"We’ve worked hard to make this conference timely and relevant for food entrepreneurs. Not only will an entrepreneur learn what they need, we’ll highlight what resources are available to help them after each session. And we’re offering free follow-up activities to help them act on what they learn," says Mollie Woods, MSU Product Center Director.

You’ll learn directly from practitioners in the field at this conference.

Mintel, a global market research firm, will discuss where the retail grocery world is headed in 2021, and beyond.

D&B Wholesale & Distributors and Busch’s Fresh Food Market will describe the state of the industry and how food entrepreneurs can prosper in the current environment.

A lead packaging expert within their field to offer insights into how to package products for shipping to prevent breakage, ensure temperature control, and economize costs

And there’s more!

The conference will not only connect attendees with industry experts, but also help attendees learn about resources to help them act on what they learn at the conference in the following weeks. The MSU Product Center will share services that entrepreneurs can access such as the MSU Food Processing and Innovation Center and packaging support. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will also share resources and connections that support Michigan food entrepreneurs.

“We want entrepreneurs to leave this conference with action items that they can accomplish,” says Kendra Wills, Innovation Counselor based in Grand Rapids. “To that end, we’re offering free follow-up activities after the conference related to what attendees learn. We want to do everything we can to help our clients.”

Register now to participate and grow your business through the Cook, Share & Prosper Summit, brought to you by the MSU Product Center. This program will be offered online via Zoom at a cost of $15. Discounts are available from the Michigan Good Food Fund for entrepreneurs who offer healthy food products or who are a minority entrepreneur from Kent County. Visit the conference site to learn more about the scholarship details.

The Michigan State University Product Center helps Michigan entrepreneurs and businesses to develop products and service ideas for food, agriculture, and natural resource markets. Its team of experts consults with clients on a one-on-one basis, helping new entrepreneurs navigate from concept development to launch. The Product Center also offers specialized services such as labeling, packaging, or nutritional analysis. If you are interested in business counseling from the MSU Product Center, please complete this online form or call (517) 432-8750.

Source: MSU