Foundation Food Group recently announced the merger of Prime-Pak Foods Inc. and Victory Processing Inc. to create Foundation Food Group Inc., a single business entity that will expand the company’s position as one of the most versatile independent further processed chicken suppliers in the country.

Foundation Food Group, Inc will continue to provide a wide variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards to foodservice, retail, and national restaurant chains. This merger, accompanied by a financial recapitalization, will facilitate the company’s strategy of continued growth and business expansion.

FFG will remain under the leadership of Jerry Wilson, president & CEO, Kathy Ford, CFO & secretary, and other members of the executive team including Charles Hill, senior vice president of sales, B.J. Svajgl, senior vice president of operations, and Dr. Kirby Childs, vice president of food safety and technical services. This transaction will enable the company to service their business partners and deliver innovative and profitable menu solutions, exemplary customer support and programs that set their customers apart from the competition.

“We’re excited to start a new chapter for Foundation Food Group, our customers, industry partners and our employees,” stated Wilson. “This merger is a natural next step in our successful business growth in this industry as we continue to pursue our strategic agenda.”

With state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities located in Gainesville, Georgia, Foundation Food Group provides trusted product solutions and reliable distribution to a variety of foodservice, retail, and national restaurant chain accounts.

Source: Foundation Food Group