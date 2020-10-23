Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved a significant safety milestone as its Goldsboro processing facility received its third consecutive Gold Award from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL). Awards were presented by North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Cherie Berry on October 20th at a virtual awards ceremony.

“We are honored to receive this safety award for the third year in a row and are extremely grateful to our employees for making safety a reality each day in the workplace,” said Ingrid Moertl, Safety Manager, Case Farms. “Safety is always our top priority at Case Farms and this award is a testimony to our continued commitment to creating a safe work environment for all of our employees.”

The Goldsboro facility received the state’s highest safety award in recognition of its outstanding on-the-job safety and health efforts and the promotion of safe working conditions. This award is the culmination of the facility’s other major milestones in 2019, including reaching one million and two million hours without a lost-time accident within the past year.

The annual awards program, run by the NCDOL and hosted by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, recognizes private and public companies that achieve and maintain a high level of safety. In order to qualify, each company must have had no fatalities during the calendar year at the site or location for which the award was given and must have maintained an incidence rate of at least 50 percent below the average for its particular industry group.

Source: Case Farms