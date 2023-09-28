Luke Bryan celebrated year 14 of his Farm Tour this September, performing across the Midwest with openers Chayce Beckham, The Peach Pickers and Kameron Marlowe.

In its continued efforts to support agriculture and farming communities, Farmland is an official partner of country superstar Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour for the third consecutive year. The annual concert series gives back by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 78 scholarships have been granted.

As an official sponsor of the tour, Farmland helped Luke celebrate the milestone by surprising him backstage at the Schnell Family Farms location in Colfax, Iowa, with a custom Bacon Sushi Bar, uniting two of the star’s favorite foods.

“I’ve tried a lot of different foods on the road, but never thought I would have this combo,” Bryan said, according to the news release. “My friends at Farmland made me this sushi with their bacon at this year’s Farm Tour. It was insane ... ”

The unique spread featured recipes combining traditional sushi ingredients with Farmland bacon and ham products.

Bacon sushi wasn’t the only unique food combo Luke Bryan tried out at this year’s Farm Tour. The country star also sampled Farmland’s Maple Bacon Kettle Corn at the brand’s fan activation area and featured the recipe on his Instagram for viewers to try it out at home.

Source: Farmland