A processing plant in Central Georgia was destroyed last week in a fire. McAfee Packing Co. Inc., located in Wrightsville, Ga., suffered a fire on October 21. No employees were injured, and the company has not yet decided on its future.

“Around 1pm, a fire began in the roof of our facility. We are thankful that everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries,” Ashlyn McAfee Williamson announced in a Facebook update. “McAfee Packing Company was founded in 1953 by my great grandfather and my grandfather. For 63 years, our family has prided ourselves in bringing the freshest meat to middle Georgia. My uncle, Jimmy and my father, John along side my mother, Glenda have worked tirelessly to create a business built on quality and freshness. We thank you for the outpouring of love sent to us. The McAfee family would like to thank our loyal customers for their support.”

Source: McAfee Packing Co., Associated Press