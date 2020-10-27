Goodstock By Nolan Ryan, Texas’ favorite full-service boutique butcher shop, announced the launch of its online ordering platform, available to customers nationwide. The online shop will offer Goodstock Angus (USDA Choice) and Goodstock Black Label (USDA Prime) beef, including ribeye steaks, strip steaks, filets and ground chuck.

“With the launch of our online shop, grilling enthusiasts and Nolan Ryan Brand fans across the country can now experience the Goodstock difference,” said Leslie Tettensor, vice president of marketing for Nolan Ryan Brands. “We’re thrilled to offer an additional platform for customers to access our premier beef products.”

Nolan Ryan Brands is the only beef company in Texas offering U.S.D.A.-Certified Tender beef and U.S.D.A. Choice beef, guaranteed to be tender and juicy every time. All Goodstock cattle are treated with respect—raised, fed and harvested using only the highest standards. The online e-store will offer the following frozen custom cuts of Goodstock-branded beef products:

—Goodstock Angus is U.S.D.A Choice Texas beef, consistently juicy and tender, aged to perfection and prepared with thought and care.

—Goodstock Black Label is Nolan Ryan’s highest-quality U.S.D.A. Prime beef, hand selected and custom aged to ensure the best eating experience.

Goodstock By Nolan Ryan’s online ordering options will feature variety packs and specially curated beef boxes such as the Weekend Warrior, Grill Master and Hill Country pack. Perfect for weekend grilling enthusiasts, the Weekend Warrior pack includes two 14-ounce Angus ribeye steaks and two 12-ounce Angus strip steaks. The Grill Master pack includes two 14-ounce Black Label ribeye steaks and two 8-ounce Black Label filets. The Hill Country pack is great for feeding a crowd or filling the freezer, and features two 14-ounce Angus ribeye steaks, two 12-ounce Angus strip steaks, two 8-ounce Angus filets and two pounds of ground chuck. All products are delivered directly to customers, safely sealed and frozen in a cooler packed with dry ice. Shipping options include one to three business days, rush and Saturday delivery.

In preparation for the holidays, Goodstock By Nolan Ryan will also offer online pre-ordering for Austin area residents when visiting goodstocktx.com/pages/holiday-order-form. Customers can reserve whole smoked turkeys with traditional or Cajun-style seasoning, as well as honey-glazed, spiral-cut hams for instore pickup, fully cooked and ready to serve.

“Since opening our doors earlier this year, we have seen fantastic growth and loyalty in our customer base,” said Perry Coughlin, CEO of Nolan Ryan Brands. “We are proud to now have the ability to reach customers across the country through our new e-commerce platform.”

Goodstock By Nolan Ryan plans to add a subscription feature to its online ordering platform next year, allowing customers to schedule auto-shipped deliveries of their favorite products each month. Its online butcher shop goes live Friday, October 23, and can be accessed by visiting https://goodstocktx.com.

Source: Goodstock by Nolan Ryan