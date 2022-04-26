Goodstock by Nolan Ryan has partnered with High School BBQ, Inc. to sponsor this year’s Texas High School BBQ State Championship. Goodstock is honored to have the opportunity to support all the up and coming young pitmasters, and has donated 100 briskets (1 to each team) to prepare during the competition. The state BBQ Championship Cook Off will be held at the Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX on April 30, 2022. The Goodstock team is thrilled to attend the competition to cheer on and celebrate these talented teens that are the future of Texas barbeque.

High School BBQ, Inc, supports the methodology called project-based learning to engage and inspire high school students to learn about BBQ and compete in BBQ competitions. The competitions are designed to teach young people team work, problem solving, time management, leadership, sportsmanship, and work ethic, and to inspire a passion for BBQ.

Source: Goodstock