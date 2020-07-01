Goodstock by Nolan Ryan opens to the public

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan has officially opened to the public at 3800 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Suite 110 in Round Rock, Texas. The full-service boutique butcher shop is a true “destination store” where customers can purchase from two new lines of Goodstock beef, custom cut by an in-house butcher, as well as an array of complementary Texas-sourced artisan products. Goodstock is also the newest product line from Nolan Ryan Brands that includes fresh beef, grilling provisions and home goods.

Goodstock By Nolan Ryan will be open Wednesday through Friday, 11:00a.m. to 7:00p.m., Saturday, 8:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. and Sunday, 12:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Social distance guidelines for the safety of staff and customers are in place.

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan encompasses 1,800 square feet, including 900 square feet of upfront boutique retail space and 900 square feet of storage, meat-cutting and office/administrative space to serve pick-up, delivery and online purchases. Online purchases will be available on the store’s website, www.GoodstockTX.com, beginning in August.

Source: Goodstock by Nolan Ryan