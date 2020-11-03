The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has announced its participation in the Association Partner Program at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, produced by the PMMI Media Group.

During the show, visit IoPP’s virtual showroom to get information on IoPP’s valuable member benefits, view the 2020 AmeriStar Award winners, learn more about how IoPP has been keeping the industry connected through the pandemic and chat with an IoPP representative.

“IoPP is thrilled to participate in the Association Partner program at PACK EXPO Connects,” says Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP. “The strategic alliance that IoPP has forged with PMMI has already paid dividends to both organizations and brought together key packaging communities to strengthen the packaging industry overall.”

IoPP will be taking part in two educational events during the show:

The Jumpstart session (Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 9–10 a.m. Central Time), Workforce Development , will feature a segment from Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP, discussing the findings of IoPP’s 2020 Salary Survey during this session.

, will feature a segment from Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP, discussing the findings of IoPP’s 2020 Salary Survey during this session. The PACK EXPO Connects Solution Room session (Friday, Nov. 13 from 12 – 12:45 p.m. central time), Maximizing the Value of LinkedIn: The Packaging Professionals Edition, will provide insights on using LinkedIn for business development/marketing, engineers and supply chain.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” says Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to reconnecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

PACK EXPO Connects provides a virtual space for CPG companies to explore the latest packaging technologies from wherever they are in a safe and convenient way. The five-day event features 2,600-plus live exhibitor product demonstrations, live one-on-one chat function for exhibitors and attendees to connect and more than 60 comprehensive educational sessions.

“PACK EXPO Connects is shaping up to be the most innovative and engaging industry event this year,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are so happy that the research and effort invested in this debut event is receiving such an enthusiastic response. We look forward to bringing PACK EXPO Connects to the packaging and processing community.”

Attend the show to connect with top suppliers with the solutions packaging professionals often need. An easily searchable database of exhibitors and products allows attendees to zero in on their needs. The show schedule seamlessly integrates directly with Outlook calendars, allowing attendees to tailor the show into their day, around their schedule.

For more information about IoPP visit www.IoPP.org.

Registration for PACK EXPO Connects is FREE! For more information and to register visit the PACK EXPO Connects website.

Source: IoPP