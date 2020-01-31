The Cold Pressure Council Joins the PACK EXPO East 2020 Association Partner Program

The Cold Pressure Council is pleased to announce its participation in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO East 2020 (March 3–5; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia), produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The Cold Pressure Council (Booth 304) is the place to go to learn about High Pressure Processing (HPP), network with Cold Pressure Council members and learn about their capabilities. Visitors can gain industry insights and solutions available with HPP.

"The Cold Pressure Council has been participating in PACK EXPO trade shows since its formation,” says Joyce Longfield, M.Sc., Cold Pressure Council chairperson; vice president of product innovation, Good Foods Group. “We always find packaging and processing professionals that are interested in discussing HPP.”

PACK EXPO East provides a convenient opportunity for professionals from regional/East Coast consumer packaged goods companies to explore the latest packaging technologies and spend quality time discussing solutions with leading suppliers and industry thought leaders. The three-day event features 400 exhibiting companies and spans 100,000 net square feet, providing the opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas with 7,000 peers.

“The Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO East is a genuine endorsement from some of the leading associations in our industry,” says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows, PMMI. “Attendees and exhibitors relish this show feature because it offers them the opportunity to convene with leading industry associations.”

For more information about CPC visit coldpressurecouncil.org.

Registration for PACK EXPO East 2020 is $30 through Feb. 7 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpoeast.com.