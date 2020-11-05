The Cold Pressure Council has announced its participation in the Association Partner Program at the first-ever PACK EXPO Connects 2020, produced by the PMMI Media Group.

The Cold Pressure Council virtual showroom is the place to go to learn about High Pressure Processing (HPP) and the capabilities of Cold Pressure Council members. Visitors can gain industry insights and solutions available with HPP.

“The Cold Pressure Council has been participating in PACK EXPO trade shows since its formation,” says Justin Segel, Cold Pressure Council chairperson; CEO, American Pasteurization Company. “We always find packaging and processing professionals that are interested in discussing HPP and are optimistic about participating in this new, virtual PACK EXPO experience.”

PACK EXPO Connects provides a virtual space for CPG companies to explore the latest packaging and processing technologies from wherever they are in a safe and convenient way. The five-day event features 2,600-plus live exhibitor product demonstrations, live one-on-one chat function for exhibitors and attendees to connect and more than 60 comprehensive educational sessions.

“We’re grateful to our Partner Associations for their enthusiastic support of PACK EXPO Connects,” says Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group. “While we wait for in-person events to reopen, we look forward to reconnecting virtually with association members and their business partners during PACK EXPO Connects week this November.”

Attend the show to connect with top suppliers with the solutions you need. An easily searchable database of exhibitors and products allows attendees to zero in on their needs. The show schedule seamlessly integrates directly with Outlook calendars, allowing attendees to tailor the show into their day, around their schedule.

“PACK EXPO Connects is shaping up to be the most innovative and engaging industry event this year,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are so happy that the research and effort invested in this debut event is receiving such an enthusiastic response. We look forward to bringing PACK EXPO Connects to the packaging and processing community.”

For more information about the Cold Pressure Council, visit www.coldpressurecouncil.org.