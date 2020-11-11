Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and life cycle cost management (LCCM) announced it has been named one of FreightWaves’ 2021 FreightTech 100 most innovative and disruptive companies in freight.

According to FreightWaves, the companies and technologies nominated for the FreightTech 100 award are hand-picked by peer group CEOs, industry leaders and investors who work around artificial intelligence, business analytics, blockchain and more.

Fleet Advantage was nominated and accepted for its innovative Sale-Leaseback program, which was designed to infuse cash and flexibility into organizations with transportation fleets for immediate aid and relief in the COVID-19 pandemic. The program allows companies to adapt quickly and efficiently to changing business needs, providing relief today while positioning fleets competitively for tomorrow through newer trucks with advanced safety technologies.

In the first six months, the Sale-Leaseback program secured over $24.5 Million in new business for Fleet Advantage.

Fleet Advantage’s customizable solutions are unmatched to any in the transportation industry, as the company continues to evolve and provide innovative asset management solutions that help clients make decisions on their fleets that maximize profitability.

FreightWaves received over 1200 nominations and narrowed the recipients down to 100 companies. Those 100 companies will now be judged by the external panel and voting conducted by, and overseen by, accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). The panel includes industry executives, academics, and investors, all of whom will rank their top 25 companies in the FreightTech 100, comprising the FreightTech 25 receiving special recognition.

“The recognition from FreightWaves on our Sale-Leaseback program is a testament to Fleet Advantage’s long-standing commitment to the freight and transportation industry,” said Katerina Jones, Sr. Director of Marketing and Business Development of Fleet Advantage. “The program has been instrumental in providing valuable working capital and financial relief for transportation fleets.”

