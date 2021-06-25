Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) today announced it has been named a Top Green Provider by Food Logistics Magazine for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall. The Food Logistics Top Green Providers award recognizes third-party logistics (3PL) providers, transportation providers, cold storage providers, technology companies, and more whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.

Fleet Advantage’s solution helps customers to execute their green and sustainability goals. Fleet Advantage implements green supply chain initiatives through their LCCM, asset management, flexible financing and proprietary ATLAAS software in real-world scenarios every day. The solution conserves fuel resources, reduces emissions, reduces hazmat waste, lowers costs and providers a cleaner environment as part of their supply chain strategy.

Fleet Advantage’s latest Truck Lifecycle Data Index and Emissions Scorecard shows that upgrading to a 2021 model year truck from a 2016 model truck would reduce CO2 by 21 metric tons and NOx by 15%. This results in a $16,856 per truck savings. In a fleet of 100 vehicles, that equates to over $1.6 million. Per a recent Emissions analysis, Fleet Advantage helped save a Global 2000 and Top 100 Private Fleet over 8,500 metrics tons of CO2 and conserve 848,575 gallons of fuel! Additionally, the company cut costs in their fleet saving millions of dollars in operating expenses.

“In total, our customers saved approximately $250 million and approximately 175,000 metric tons of emissions since inception,” said Katerina Jones, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Fleet Advantage. “Ultimately, our goal is to help the transportation industry become as sustainable and green as possible. Every effort Fleet Advantage puts forth is to benefit all – the environment, the driver, and the company. In the next 5 years, we plan to advance our technology to help the transportation industry continue to deliver goods across the nation efficiently, sustainably, and safely.”