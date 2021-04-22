Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in fleet data analytics, fleet financing solutions, and life cycle cost management (LCCM) today announced its Vice President of Strategic Fleet Solutions, Bill Ten Eyck, CTP, has been named to the Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award for 2021.

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the food distribution industry.

Bill Ten Eyck has over 38 years of experience in the areas of equipment leasing and finance, transportation management, dedicated contract carriage and global supply chain management as well as management of national private fleets. He is being recognized for his experience in the global cold food supply chain industry. Ten Eyck is responsible for managing key relationships for Fleet Advantage, with over 85% of clients fitting into the food supply chain industry and distribution verticals. He has significantly altered the way that transportation executives within supply chain and food manufacturing and distribution industries view their asset management strategies.

Ten Eyck has also had a significant impact in the way that cold food supply chain organizations approach their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and asset acquisition strategies. He has the unique ability to support food supply chain organizations through improving their safety and sustainability goals, while also helping them to reduce their maintenance and repair expense and further saving dramatically on fuel expenditures.

Under Ten Eyck’s management, Fleet Advantage was able to significantly impact a Global 2000 and Top 100 Private Fleet grocer that carries and distributes products to customer locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company has over 1,500 Class 8 truck vehicles and runs about 100,000 miles per year. With Ten Eyck’s oversight, Fleet Advantage helped this organization reduce over 8,500 metric tons of CO 2 as well as helped conserve 848,575 gallons of fuel. At $2.40 per gallon that equals over $2MM in avoided fuel expense, along with improved MPG. Additionally, the company cut costs in their fleet saving millions of dollars in operating expenses.

“These professionals are making waves in an industry upended by the global pandemic. Whether it’s pivoting into a different channel or implementing emerging technologies, these supply chain leaders prove that hard work pays off,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

