Profol Americas, a global leader in the manufacture of cast polyolefin films, has introduced SBB Synthetic Bacon Board film to the food packaging marketplace.

The current Covid-19 environment has caused a significant upturn in household meal preparation, resulting in a 12.8 percent increase in bacon sales from last year. Refrigerated bacon accounts for more than $5 billion in sales and more than 1 billion in pounds, with no signs of slowing down.

Today’s packager and consumer are looking for sustainable and user-friendly bacon packaging, two driving forces in the introduction of SBB Synthetic Bacon Board.

Key SBB Synthetic Bacon Board attributes versus traditional wax or poly-coated bacon board include:

Polypropylene-based and is 100% recyclable in the polypropylene or polyolefin recycle stream Can be separated for recycling using the traditional water bath separation used for polyolefins

Does not absorb moisture or bacon fats

Remains stiff throughout packaged product distribution and use

Withstands High Pressure Process (HPP) sterilization used in turkey, chicken, fish-based, beef and plant-based bacon packaging

Can be pigmented any chosen color on one side and white on the other

Standard offerings are white/black, yellow/white or white/white board

Also available in customer’s corporate color and can be exclusive to that customer if minimum volume is met

“Our track record in the packaging industry offers a solid platform for delivering more sustainable, more highly functional film for this consumer-favorite food item,” states Profol New Business Development Director Mark VanSumeren. “And our U.S. manufacturing facility is certified to meet the Safe Quality Food (SQF) code.”

For more information visit www.profol.com/applications/packaging.