We R Food Safety!, a leading provider of food safety software backed by real-time, expert consultation, announces the hire of Andy Hanacek to the new role of Vice President of Communications. In this position, Hanacek will spearhead the development and execution of the company’s communications, public- and media-relations strategies and efforts, looking to expand the We R Food Safety! and Food Safe Pro!™ brands within the meat, poultry and food industries.

Hanacek is an award-winning veteran of the meat and poultry industry, having served as the editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner magazine for more than 15 years and as manager of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame since 2018. Hanacek has profiled some of the industry’s most innovative companies and facilities, and is the creator of the insightful, unique “From the Editor’s Desk” video series, which has received two Folio:Eddie Awards in the past three years.

“With our company’s rapid growth in full bloom, brought on by the increased complexity of food-safety regulations and requirements, it is critical that our messaging be focused but clear,” said Andrew Lorenz, president of We R Food Safety!. “Andy brings a wide range of skills to the We R Food Safety! team, from video to the written word, and I am excited to have him in a leadership position with us where he can use his many talents to help us grow.”

During his time at The National Provisioner, Hanacek has covered food-safety issues and innovation extensively, having developed and managed the annual “Food Safety Report.” Additionally, he has worked hand-in-hand with the Food Safety Summit.

“Food safety is the primary issue that keeps meat and poultry processors up at night,” Hanacek said. “As the vice president of Communications for We R Food Safety!, I will continue to share that knowledge and expertise, all the while helping more processors and consumers stay safe by helping the We R Food Safety! expert team get their messages to the right audiences.”

Hanacek will retain his role as editor-in-chief of The National Provisioner and manager of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame while he serves in his new role at We R Food Safety!.

