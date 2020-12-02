SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, announced the successful commercialization of LEXAN HP92AF Anti-Fog film, targeted especially for demanding COVID-19 protection equipment such as safety face shields and goggles in front-line work environments. The film product features a one-sided coating that extends the time-to-fog even at very high ambient humidity, ensuring long-lasting optical clarity. LEXAN HP92AF film has confirmed its superior anti-fog performance in extensive testing under the harshest conditions (see video) and does not exhibit any hazing at saturation as could be observed with competitive materials. Moreover, the anti-fog coating technology has no compromising effect on the abrasion resistance and impact strength of the polycarbonate film.

“We have identified a gap in the market when it comes to the effective protection of front-line workers against the COVID-19 pathogen. Particularly in work environments subjected to sudden temperature changes and high humidity, visors and safety goggles often fail to provide adequate long-term anti-fog performance. As a result, they may not be worn as required or must be taken off for frequent wiping,” says Ahmet Kizilirmakli, Senior Business Manager Americas, SABIC. “Our new LEXAN HP92AF Anti-Fog film offers the solution many companies have been looking for. Combining the characteristics of excellent optical quality and the high impact strength of polycarbonate with our advanced anti-fog technology, makes the product the ultimate choice for face shields and other clear view personal protection equipment with long-lasting optical clarity in these environments.”

LEXAN HP92AF Anti-Fog film has already proven its excellent optical performance in several pilot applications for healthcare facilities and meat packing plants, where high humidity and temperature fluctuations can occur especially in transition zones between controlled and uncontrolled work climate. Next to visors, facemasks and safety goggles, further targeted applications include motorcycle visors, ski goggles, automotive cluster lenses, medical instrument lenses and displays as well as industrial lenses.

SABIC’s new anti-fog film product shows excellent die cutting and printability. The anti-fog film is thermoformable and withstands repeated cleaning, preferably using lukewarm, mild soap solutions or common glass cleaners. With a width of 48 inches (1,220 mm), LEXAN HP92AF Anti-Fog film is globally available in a wide range of gauges from 7 to 30 mil (175 to 750 µm).

“The rapid commercialization of LEXAN HP92AF Anti-Fog film underscores our commitment to helping our customers enhance the protection of front-line workers against COVID-19,” adds Mark Troszak, Film Segment Leader at SABIC. “In high-humidity environments and wherever else the time-to-fog makes a difference, this product can ensure optimum optical clarity over extended time periods, allowing the users of face shields and other transparent safety equipment to concentrate on their jobs in the safest way without being impaired by fogging.”

In addition, Troszak points out that SABIC has the capability to satisfy customer specific requirements by adapting this technology to other existing LEXAN coated film solutions.

