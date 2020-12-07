Take the guesswork out of grinding, honing and polishing all cutting edges with the robotic ROBO-EDGE knife sharpening system from PRIMEdge.

The fully automated ROBO-EDGE increases efficiency with processing operations while providing a low total cost of ownership. The robotic sharpening system uses minimal parts and durable, long-lasting materials—and requires only one operator.

Capable of sharpening at least 60 knives an hour, operators can simultaneously test knife sharpness, refurbish other dull tools or conduct other tasks. The system also eliminates downtime with dual retractable drawers that allow one tray to be loaded while the other tray is being sharpened. In less than 60 seconds, each knife is hollow ground, honed, polished, and returned to the tray as the next knife is selected.

ROBO-EDGE achieves accurate blade thinning, precision edge honing and edge polishing in four simple steps:

An automated four-axis knife clamp system selects and holds the knife throughout the entire sharpening process while an edge and blade recognition system identifies the blade profile and any bends. Blades are hollow ground under a constant flow of coolant with proprietary synthetic cup stone wheels that ensure the proper grind in a single pass. The stones self-adjust when needed to maintain consistent spacing between stones for accurate sharpening on both sides of the blade. The blade is then edged and honed with PRIMEdge’s proprietary spiral stones, made to sharpen at angles from 22 to 45 degrees using 80 to 600 hone grit. Two spiral honing wheels automatically adjust and are timed to perfectly sharpen the cutting edge. Any burrs or grind striations are removed as both the hollow grind and cutting areas are polished at the same time.

To learn more about the ROBO-EDGE fully automated knife sharpening system, visit www.primedge.com