Chick-fil-A has filed a lawsuit against 17 top poultry suppliers, accusing them of artificially raising prices on the chain’s poultry purchases. Reuters reports that the companies allegedly shared bird and pricing details, causing Chick-fil-A to overpay for its supplies.

Companies named in the lawsuit include Perdue Farms, Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrim’s Pride and Sanderson Farms Inc. The restaurant chain is seeking unspecified damages and to recoup its legal expenses. This is the attest in a string of price-fixing lawsuits against top poultry companies. Reuters noted that Pilgrim’s Pride pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to limit competition in chicken product sales and paid a $110.5 million fine.

Source: Reuters