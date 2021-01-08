The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for approximately 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE), heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to soy are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the chicken enchilada products are no longer available in commerce.

The NRTE product labeled as “HyVee mealtime CHICKEN ENCHILADAS” was produced on Jan. 3, 2021. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

62.4-oz. (3-lbs. 14.4-oz.) heat and serve container of “HyVee mealtime CHICKEN ENCHILADAS” with lot code “21003” and “Best If Use By: 01/10/2021” date on the product label.

The products bear establishment number “P51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to HyVee retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when a HyVee retail store employee identified the labeling issue and reported it to the establishment. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS