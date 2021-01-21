Rockford Systems, LLC announced the promotion of Matt Brenner to the position of Vice President and General Manager, Rockford Systems Machine Safeguarding, from Vice President of Sales, effective January 1, 2021. In this expanded role, Brenner will assume full responsibility for the machine safeguarding business unit while continuing to oversee its sales and services groups.

Joe Nitiss, CEO of Rockford Systems, LLC, commented on the promotion: "Since 2016, Matt has successfully led our safeguarding division into new industries and more complex businesses, offering a wider range of products and services than ever before. Matt has also leveraged his broad application expertise to develop new, differentiated products manufactured by Rockford Systems. We look forward to Matt continuing to execute on our strategy of being the trusted advisor to industry and we value his expertise as one of country's foremost specialists in machine safeguarding."

According to Nitiss, Brenner was instrumental in the expansion of the company’s service portfolio to include: Pre-Acquisition Assessments, Remote Safeguarding Assessments, Emergency Response Assessments, Press Safety Inspections, Safeguarding Policy Development and Ongoing Compliance Validation, in addition to its traditional Machine Safeguarding services, to better meet the needs of a diverse and growing list of clients.

Brenner earned a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Illinois in 2003 and joined Rockford Systems in 2004 as Midwest Regional Manager and Machine Safeguarding Specialist. During his time as a safeguarding specialist, Brenner became a trusted and credible client resource for information and advice regarding interpretation of OSHA safety regulations, ANSI standards and difficult safeguarding applications. In 2016, Brenner was promoted to Vice President of Sales, where he built strong sales and service teams, modernized training, improved internal processes, and embodied the company’s core values. Most recently, Brenner spearheaded new domestic distribution partnerships and expanded internationally in partnership with UK-based ISS Safety, Ltd. to meet the needs of complex global organizations.

For more information visit www.rockfordsystems.com.