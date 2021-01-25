Bob Evans Farms Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when Bob Evans notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints.

Source: FSIS