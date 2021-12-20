The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for approximately 51 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Hawaiian-style summer sausage products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE Hawaiian-style summer sausage items for this public health alert were produced by Swiss Processing Plant, Inc. on November 18, 2021. The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

8-oz. chub containing RTE Swiss Meat & Sausage Co. HAWAIIAN STYLE SUMMER SAUSAGE with a “MADE ON” date of 111821, located on the left or right edge of the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2969” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were sold in the Swiss Processing Plant, Inc. retail store and a local winery retailer in Hermann, Missouri.

The problem was discovered when an establishment employee noticed metal in the product purchased from the company store, which prompted the establishment to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that the product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Jacob Fennewald, Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point coordinator, Swiss Processing Plant, Inc., at (573) 486-2086 or jacob.fennewald@swissmeats.com.

Source: Swiss Processing Plant, Inc.