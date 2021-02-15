Tyson Foods Inc. and Malayan Flour Mills Berhad announced a partnership in which Tyson Foods will invest in the Malaysia-based company’s vertically integrated poultry business, which will add more supply flexibility for both companies. The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad (MFM), amongst others.

“Once completed, the poultry deal will optimize our existing Malaysia business and expand MFM’s poultry business,” said Chris Langholz, International President of Tyson Foods. “This partnership will add more supply flexibility for both companies in serving halal-certified poultry to consumers and customers in the country and across priority export markets.”

Tyson Foods Malaysia currently operates one plant and one innovation center. MFM’s vertically integrated poultry business includes feed mills, hatcheries, farms and processing facilities.

“We are pleased to partner with Tyson Foods to expand MFM’s long-established poultry business,” said Teh Wee Chye, managing director for MFM. “Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food production companies with a strong global manufacturing and distribution footprint. Malaysia is one of the key poultry markets in Southeast Asia, with a high per capita consumption of poultry. Together with Tyson Foods, we look forward to increasing our halal poultry product offerings in the country, especially in the further processed poultry segment, as well as exporting to demand markets with the help of Tyson Foods’ global network.”

Malaysia’s halal industry market value is expected to reach $147.4 billion USD (RM614.36 billion) by 2025, according to the Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC). The country exports about $9 billion USD (RM35.4 billion) in halal-certified products.

“Our global resources and robust innovation capabilities paired with MFM’s more than 30 years of expertise as a leading poultry player in the country, enable both companies to make halal-certified products more readily available and affordable,” said Tan Sun, president of Tyson Foods APAC.

MFM’s gold standard in Halal certified poultry products complements Tyson Foods’ Malaysia business, which is also recognized as a leader in the country’s Halal food industry.

In FY20, Tyson Foods generated $6 billion USD in international sales, which included U.S. export sales. Rabobank Singapore acted as the international financial advisor to MFM.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.