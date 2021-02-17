The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) formerly known as National Poultry and Food Distributors Association awarded two industry leaders during its Awards Reception. The ceremony was held via zoom Wednesday, January 27 at 4 PM.

Glennon Monroe, the COO at Columbia Meats, Inc. in West Columbia, South Carolina, was awarded the coveted Member of the Year Award. Ron Joyce, the President and CEO of Joyce Farms in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was awarded the NPFDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Monroe, along with Columbia Meats, has been a member of NPFDA since 2000. Glennon has followed his father’s footsteps in having served on the NPFDA Board of Directors, as Chair of NPFDA, and now as recipient of the Member of the Year award. Glennon’s leadership was instrumental during the transitioning of NPFDA’s staff leadership and has been a huge supporter of the organization.

Fellow member and board executive, Jeff Paschall of Fieldale Farms Corporate, remarked that, “Glennon’s past and current leadership of NPFDA has been beneficial to the organization and its members. He has helped in so many ways in leading and directing our organization. He always makes time and sets great examples for us. He is very involved in all aspects of NPFDA. He’s a great member and a wonderful asset.”

Joyce took over leadership of Joyce Farms (formerly known as Joyce Foods) from his father, founder Alvin Joyce, in 1981. His father instilled in him the importance of providing outstanding customer service with great products. He has served as president of the National Poultry and Foods Distributor’s Association (NPFDA), Chairman of the North Carolina Small Business Council, and a board member of the North Carolina Economic Development Board. He currently serves on the North Carolina Leadership Council of National Federation of Independent Business.

Jon Poole, VP of Sales of Eastern Poultry, commented that “[Ron] re-invented Joyce Foods from a fresh fast foods chicken distributor into a producer and marketer of high-end quality protein products. He has addressed consumer needs related to natural, clean products, ABF, non-GMO, sustainably farmed, environmentally conscious and more healthy options. He took the time to do things right with extension research and hard work.”

Also at the event, the National Protein and Food Distributors Association Board of Directors met on Monday, January 25th.

Tammy Vige, Director Marketing of Pacific Agri-Products of South San Francisco, CA, succeeds Nick Stams, Founder & President of Stams Family Foods of Huntsville, AL, as the organization's chairperson.

As chair, Vige will lead the board of directors, which sets policy and provides direction to NPFDA, including the noteworthy renaming and rebranding of the organization.

Jeff Paschall, VP of Sales at Fieldale Farms Corporate in Baldwin, GA moved into the Vice Chair role after serving as Treasure in 2020. Newly elected to the NPFDA Executive Committee was Judson “Jud” Guest as treasurer. He is the Executive Vice President of LAD Truck Lines in Watkinsville, GA.

NPFDA is governed by an Executive Committee and Board of Directors consisting of industry professionals from around the country representing protein companies, distributors, processing companies and other allied industries. The Board oversees the direction of the organization and works directly with the staff to guide the organizational growth.

Returning board members are: Rick Trenary, Perdue Farms; R.E. Butts, Butts Foods; Nathan Vaughan, Mar-Jac Poultry; Nathan Pence, Wholesome Foods; Laurie Pate, Foodlinx; Joe Jurgielewicz, Joe Jurgielewicz & Sons; Jim Culp, Cook International; Jamie Doherty, Pilgrim’s; Ian Hesketh, Gordon Food Service; Fernando Puentes, High Point Logistics; Doug Nielsen, Turkey Valley Farms; Ben Medearis, Americold; and Denny Woodward, Tyson Foods.

Newly appointed board members are Barry Moose, Koch Foods; Wayne Shuler, Shuler Meats; Russ Whitman, Urner Barry; Amit Morey, Auburn University; Dave Bayer, Peco Foods; Don Poulin, Golbon; Charlene Keller, Choptank Transport; Mark Schultz, Seaonus Cold Storage; and Ben Etherton, APPI.

Outgoing board members are: Glennon Monroe, Columbia Meats; Henry Buzgon, Eastern Quality Foods; Fred Dawkins, Fred Dawkins Esq., PC; Joe Dempsey, Supremas; Vincent Mennella, Mennella’s Poultry.; Chad Pitts, Agro America; Tim Rathert, Quaker Valley Foods; and Chan Windham, House of Raeford.

Source: NPFDA