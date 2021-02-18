BioGill North America a 100% subsidiary of BioGill Environmental Limited, an Australian company promoting patented nano-ceramic attached growth bioreactor technology for the treatment of high-strength Food and Beverage wastewater, has named Sheldon Sapoznik as Vice-President, to lead North American expansion efforts.

Sapoznik has been working with BioGill for the past 16 months focusing on establishment of a robust network of industry-leading Dealership Firms across the U.S. and Canada, to ensure new projects and customers receive localized support along with BioGill’s core, corporate expertise.

“The appointment of Sheldon Sapoznik as BioGill’s primary business lead in North America completes a pivotal step in expanding our support and efforts in the North American market. Sheldon’s unique blend of experience with high strength F&B wastewater, along with his important environmental regulation knowledge will undoubtedly bring our customers and Dealers a broad spectrum of solutions for their regulatory compliance applications and discharge fee reduction goals,” reports BioGill Group CEO, Paul Hatten.

Sapoznik adds, “I’ve spent my career committed to the environmental and sustainability efforts of wastewater treatment from high strength facilities. This important position with BioGill will allow me to make a positive impact for many craft businesses facing costly surcharges or regulatory restrictions. I am very much looking forward to providing cost-effective and reliable solutions for the small-scale Food & Beverage industry.”

For more information visit www.biogill.com.