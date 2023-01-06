Kerry, a food company, has announced the appointment of Bruce Brown as VP of supplements in North America. Brown will take on leadership of Kerry’s supplement business for the region — bringing together Kerry’s leading portfolio of science-backed wellness ingredients, proteins, enzymes and taste technologies for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Brown, who joined Kerry following the company’s acquisition of Natreon in March 2022, brings over 20 years of commercial experience in the supplements industry, as well as a background in public health in Africa and the U.S. As president of Natreon, Brown oversaw the company’s strategic direction and expanded the reach of the company’s clinically studied and patented botanical ingredients into the dietary supplement, food and beverage and animal nutrition spaces.

Brown holds a Master of Public Health in international health from Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and a Master of Arts in international relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He also serves as a board member for the Council for Responsible Nutrition and will serve as chair of the board beginning in January 2024.

At Kerry, Brown will manage an extensive portfolio of branded, science-backed ingredients for the North American market, including Natreon’s clinically-studied Ayurvedic extracts and Kerry’s wider range of products delivering benefits across digestive health, immune health, cognitive health, women’s health and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Gerry Behan, global president and CEO, Taste and Nutrition, Kerry, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bruce to the Kerry team. Bruce has a huge amount of expertise across supplements and public health, coupled with extensive experience in driving innovation with customers and in-depth knowledge of the industry. His appointment is an important step towards Kerry’s broader vision of reaching two billion consumers globally with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030, extending our reach further into the supplements space to create deeper and more lasting partnerships with supplement brands in North America and around the world.”

Source: Kerry