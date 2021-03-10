The impacts of 2020 transformed the way people plan, shop for and prepare food. In a session at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2021 Virtual Stakeholders Summit, Kim Kirchher, RDN, K2 Outcomes LLC, and Chris DuBois, senior vice president, Protein Practice, IRI, will share what people are currently buying (and how), what flavors they are looking for and what action steps are needed to provide useful, transparent solutions to consumers that will help drive sales and build trust in animal agriculture.

“Consumer preferences and buying decisions are always changing, but there has perhaps never been such a sudden and significant driver of change than the coronavirus pandemic that we’re all still carefully navigating,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “As the animal agriculture community comes together for this year’s Virtual Summit, we can identify ways to work in tandem to meet the needs of the general public while also improving perception of and confidence in meat, poultry, dairy, eggs and seafood as healthy and sustainable food choices.”

Prior to launching K2 Outcomes LLC, Kim Kirchherr served as vice president of the National Dairy Council for five years, focusing on the integration of agriculture, sustainability, health, and nutrition. She also spent nearly ten years as the dietitian for Jewel-Osco where she drove health and wellness strategy and created delivered nutrition education in person, for the media, and online. Kim’s volunteer leadership roles included serving as chair of the Food & Culinary Professionals’ Dietetic Practice Group and Agriculture and Supermarket Subgroups, as well as president of the Illinois Dietetic Association - now the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Chris DuBois is a widely respected sales and marketing leader who delivers breakthrough growth for clients and builds high performance teams. At IRI, he leads a portfolio of larger protein-centered clients and engagement with the Food Marketing Institute and other industry associations. He presents frequently on industry-changing trends, and his expertise is sought by senior executives of both retailers and food/packaged goods companies. In addition, he partners with industry trade associations and serves on several councils and boards.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food communities to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2021 event, themed “Obstacles to Opportunities,” is scheduled for May 5-6 with a series of five preconference webinars kicking off on April 28.

The Virtual Summit agenda featuring the exciting and high-caliber speakers you can expect to see at the 2021 event has been posted on the Virtual Summit registration website. Sessions will highlight ways to position animal agriculture as a path forward to climate neutrality, how to elevate the voices of farmers in dialogues surrounding food and agriculture, and strategies for virtual stakeholder and influencer engagement.

