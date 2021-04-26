Social media is the number one source of information today, but what happens when the information presented is wrong or misleading? Join Michelle Miller, better known as the Farm Babe, at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2021 Virtual Summit where she will share how we can better handle online attacks from activists and communicate factual information while engaging in conversations around negative or harmful food marketing campaigns.

The Alliance’s annual Summit brings together thought leaders in the agriculture and food industries to discuss hot-button issues and out-of-the-box ideas to connect everyone along the food chain, engage influencers and protect the future of animal agriculture. The 2021 event, themed “Obstacles to Opportunities,” is set primarily for May 5 and 6. Preconference webinars are scheduled for the five business days leading up to the main event, beginning April 28. Use discount code EARTHDAY to save 15 percent on registration through Friday, April 23. Registration closes April 30 – register today!

Several exciting networking opportunities are available for attendees to meet and talk with one another at the Virtual Summit. First, attendees are invited to a Virtual Welcome Reception on May 5 where they will be placed at a virtual table with three fellow attendees. After 10 minutes, the tables will shuffle and attendees can meet three new people! After the first day’s programming concludes, there will be a Twitter Chat Happy Hour to unwind and discuss sessions from the comfort of your home. To kick off the second day of the Virtual Summit, attendees are invited to join a Virtual Networking Event to meet virtually with Summit speakers and throughout the event, Discussion Chat Rooms will be available for attendees to talk about hot topics. Attendees also have the option to connect with other attendees one-on-one in the Virtual Summit Event Center.

“The 2021 Virtual Summit kicks off in less than one week and will bring together the entire animal agriculture community and each link along the food supply chain for 15 hours of live, dynamic content,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president, strategic engagement. “We’re excited to be offering several networking opportunities to attendees and providing several sessions that provide tips and tools for putting networking and engagement skills to the test for the benefit of the agriculture community.”

Michelle Miller understands the importance of engaging and building relationships with those in and outside of agriculture. When Burger King released a commercial last year that depicted farmers in a negative light, Miller came to agriculture's defense. This ultimately led them to release a new ad which highlighted the work of farmers – following several conversations and farm tours with the agriculture community. Miller will provide an optimistic view on responding to issues along with tips on how we can come together to change minds, marketing, and messaging in a preconference session titled “Obstacles to Opportunities: Connecting and Engaging Online and Beyond.”

Michelle Miller, better known as the Farm Babe, is an international keynote speaker, writer and columnist for AGDAILY.com, online influencer, and Florida livestock farmer. She started her social media outreach nearly six years ago as a way to better bridge the gap between farmers and consumers and has made a name for herself as a dedicated “mythbuster” in food and farming. With nearly 200,000 followers and an average social media reach of 3 million views monthly, she has been featured in Forbes, been a guest on Dr. Drew, and proudly spoken alongside some of the biggest names in food and farming today.

The full event agenda is available on the Virtual Summit registration website. Sessions will highlight ways to position animal agriculture as a path forward to climate neutrality, how to elevate the voices of farmers in dialogues surrounding food and agriculture, and strategies for virtual stakeholder and influencer engagement.

For general questions about the Summit please contact summit@animalagalliance.org.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance