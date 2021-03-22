Ossid, a ProMach brand, is now offering four new flow wrap machines ideal for the snack, bakery, produce, fresh and processed proteins, dairy and medical industries. These machines from Reepack, an Italian manufacturer of flow wrap machines for food packaging applications, are easy to operate, clean and maintain, while increasing efficiency and production. Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack.

Rotary Motion Flow Wrapper Series

The ReeFlow Rotary Motion Flow Wrapper series from Italian-based Reepack is a hygienic, horizontal flow wrapper equipped with three sides of sealing. Ideal for packaged food and medical products, the machine increases productivity by cutting down changeover time between package format types. The Rotary Motion Flow Wrapper series is available in top and bottom seal machines, with standard and wide widths to accommodate a variety of applications.

ReeFlow 50

ReeFlow 50 W (Wide)

ReeFlow 100 T (Top Seal)

ReeFlow 100 TW (Top Seal - Wide)

ReeFlow 100 BW (Bottom Seal - Wide)

Long Dwell Flow Wrapper Series

The Long Dwell Flow Wrapper 200 series is powered by six electronically synchronized independent motors, producing high quality airtight seals. Ideal for pillow packaging, the sealing head has an independent motor, optimizing the cycle time and enabling smaller, more accurate package lengths. The stainless-steel construction, cantilevered frame and high degree of moisture protection ensure sanitation and easy maintenance. The Long Dwell Flow Wrapper series is offered in four models:

ReeFlow 200 B (Bottom Seal)

ReeFlow 200 T (Top Seal)

ReeFlow 200 BW (Bottom Seal - Wide)

ReeFlow 200 TW (Top Seal - Wide)

Box Motion Flow Wrapper Series

The Box Motion Flow Wrapper 300 series handles a wide variety of products and wrapping materials while minimizing changeover time between package format types. This machine is ideal for pillow packaging large and heavy products. The Box Motion Flow Wrapper series has two models:

ReeFlow 300 TW (Top Seal - Wide)

ReeFlow 300 BW (Bottom Seal - Wide)

4 Side Sealing Flow Wrapper

The 4 Side Sealing Flow Wrapper (4S) is the ideal machine to package sliced portioned products, such as deli meats and cheeses. The 4S uses four-sided sealing technology; bringing a new way to package fresh products using modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). The machine not only integrates with major automatic industrial slicers, but is also an eco-friendly product in that it minimizes the waste of packaging materials.

For more information on the new flow wrap machines from Ossid/Reepack, visit: https://www.ossid.com/products/flow-wrapping-equipment/