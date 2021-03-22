Avanza Pasta LLC., an Evanston, Ill., establishment, is recalling approximately 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items were produced on various dates from October 5, 2019 through March 12, 2021. The products subject to recall can be found here:

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number nor the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants, distributors, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during in-commerce surveillance activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS