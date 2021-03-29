Oversea Casing Company LLC, the leading producer of natural sausage casings announced today that it has changed the name of its sales and distribution unit in Mexico to Oversea Casing S. de RL. de CV. Oversea Casing purchased the parent company, DeWied International, in 2018 for an undisclosed amount, combining two industry leaders and more than doubling production and distribution for Oversea Casing. Formerly known as DeWied Internacional de México S de RL. de CV, the change comes as the company completes the integration of the two organizations and consolidates operations globally.

“This change serves to communicate the successful acquisition of DeWied by Oversea Casing,” said David Mayo, EVP of Sales for Oversea Casing. “As we come together as one, it reflects the strength of a global brand leader to our customers and business partners around the world, creating an organization they can recognize and continue to trust.”

DeWied Internacional has been operating in Mexico for more than 30 years and has established a strong customer base throughout the country during that time.

“We have been very pleased with the merger of DeWied into the Oversea Casing family,” said Jorge Cordova, general manager of the Mexico operation. “Over the past three years, our sales have increased more than 10 percent and we believe that this is due in large part to the combined strengths of the two organizations that are now one,” said Cordova.

“Oversea Casing has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability and integrity internationally over the past 90 years,” added Michael Mayo CEO and President at Oversea Casing. “Rebranding our Mexican subsidiary further highlights and promotes our global growth strategy.”

Although the unit now operates under a new name, all other aspects of operations remain the same. The name change went into effect on March 1, 2021.

For more information visit www.overseacasing.com.