XrayCurtains.com, a company providing x-ray curtains to protect from radiation exposure in food screening, airport security, medical imaging and industrial settings, announced that their food contact x-ray curtains are the first to have met the sanitation standards for product contact materials used in USDA regulated facilities.

Since 2009, XrayCurtains.com has offered Food Contact X-ray curtains which conform to FDA requirements under 21 CFR 177.2600. These products meet the extraction standard required for rubber articles intended for repeated use in contact with aqueous foods and fatty foods, such as raw meat, fish and poultry.

“Manufacturers of meat and dairy products strive to deliver the most sanitary conditions possible through the use of cutting-edge components like our lead-free radiation shielding curtains for food inspection systems,” said Kevin Drumm, Founder of XrayCurtains.com. “We’re proud to be the only manufacturer of x-ray curtains for food safety screening to meet these standards set by the FDA and the USDA. Our goal is to ensure that our customers are using the highest quality product for x-ray shielding in food safety.”

The Food Contact X-ray curtains have been evaluated according to the test procedures contained in the “3-A Sanitary Standard for Multiple-Use Rubber and Rubber Like Materials Used as Product Contact Surfaces.” Under this 3-A Standard Number 18-03, the material meets the requirements for a Class IV material, suitable for product contact and cleaning and bactericidal treatment temperatures up to 180 F (82 C).

Cabinet x-ray systems are used for inspection in a wide variety of applications such as food inspection, security scanning, or industrial product testing usually require a set of flexible x-ray shielding curtains to protect personnel from radiation while the product is moving through the inspection zone. These curtains need to be replaced many times during the service life of the machine. They are checked for wear during daily or weekly inspections, and certified during the annual mandated radiation inspection. Choosing the right curtain for the setting is important for safety, performance and regulatory conformance. XrayCurtains.com offers a wide selection of x-ray curtains and custom panels for nearly every x-ray scanner system in the industry.

For more information visit www.XrayCurtains.com.