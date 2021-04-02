Automatic labeling, high-quality appearance, and large area for information but still with an unobstructed view of the product - the full wrap labelling solution from MULTIVAC for pizzas and other flat food products fits the bill in every way. This solution is also significantly more cost-effective than traditional box packs. And it meets the increasing demands of the market as regards sustainability.

Generally fresh or frozen pizzas, tortillas, pitta breads, quiches, tart bases and other flat products are packed in hinged trays, thermoformed packs, standard trays or simply in film. They are often packed using a pre-printed film with top and bottom labels or a cardboard sleeve. In the case of pizzas in particular, it is usual to pack them in a complete box.

"Thinking outside the box"

Full wrap labeling from MULTIVAC redefines the packaging and labeling of such products. The L 310 full wrap conveyor belt labeler is the ideal solution. This highly flexible model with its driven, extra-narrow transport conveyors makes the C labeling and D labeling of packs possible at speeds up to 120 packs per minute. The label width is up to a maximum of 500 mm. The labeler can also be equipped with an integrated printer, as well as a zero downtime function and label/print monitoring for maximum output, efficiency and process reliability at even the highest throughput.

High level of flexibility in terms of materials

MULTIVAC offers a wide range of suitable label materials and adhesives, so that the packs can be labelled perfectly on the machine. In addition to PP and PET labels, the range also includes sustainable materials made of paper or from renewable sources. “By matching the label material to the packaging material, we can ensure that the constituent parts of the pack can be separated to meet the recycling requirements. Adhesives, which can be dissolved or washed off, enable the individual packaging components to be easily separated, so that they can then be directed to the particular recycling stream,” explains Michael Reffke, Product Manager at MULTIVAC Marking & Inspection.

Another benefit: Thanks to the use of particularly light label material, the concept also contributes to improving the CO 2 balance, since the transport weight of the packs is reduced along the entire supply chain to the consumer. “If full wrap labels are used instead of cardboard sleeves, the weight of the banderole can be halved,” adds Michael Reffke. “A full wrap label instead of a standard-size pizza box saves over 65 g of pack weight. Also not to be ignored for the producer are the savings in terms of license charges for the collection and disposal or recycling of the retail packs.”

New dimension of added value

When compared with previous packaging concepts for pizzas and similar products, full wrap labeling does not just win in terms of output and sustainability. When it comes to appeal at the point of sale and the usable area for promotion, this new and unconventional concept for such products outscores top and bottom labeling by far. It is also in no way inferior to cardboard sleeves, as well as being significantly more efficient than a complete box. It also offers consumers the benefit, that they can have a close look at the product before buying it.

Even where the lowest-cost material is used, this packaging concept is still highly impressive at the point of sale with its high-quality look and feel, since the print design, shape and type of material can be individually adapted to the product and brand.

Further information can be found at: www.multivac.com.