PreciPak USA/CANADA, a leading distributor of best-in-class equipment for the food processing industry, now offers its U.S. and Canadian customers Powerheater Technology from Source Technology of Denmark. Meat processors can utilize the equipment to upgrade meat trim and create higher value products, or enter the vegetarian market creating analogues with the shape, texture, appearance and bite of natural meat products.

PreciPak signed an exclusive distribution agreement to represent Source Technology’s state-of-the-art Powerheater technology, and related equipment such as its FlexiCut patented technology and a line of infeed bins. Source Technology, headquartered in Kolding, Denmark, is a leader in technology for transforming simple, meat- or plant-based formulas into texturized and fibrous upgraded meat products or analogues that are typically used in foodservice or wet pet food applications.

The Process

Ambient product is fed into the Powerheater with cooked and cut product exiting at the desired temperature and at speeds of up to 1.2 tons/hour (depending on model size). The Powerheater offers fully automated process control and is easy to maintain and clean. A flush system generates a high-pressure water flow to flush the machine as part of its CIP technology.

The continuous processing/cook system can upgrade raw materials such as poultry, beef or pork into shapes ranging from crumbles to small or large strips, or cubes of irregular shapes and sizes that mimic the appearance, texture and bite of natural, whole muscle products.

Typical applications in foodservice allows ingredient production for pizza toppings, snacks, fast food, ready meals and soups, for starters. Operators can choose to create wet pet foods such as chunks in gravy or jelly or meat-based snacks.

PreciPak’s decision to partner with Source Technology extends new possibilities for customers to process vegetarian dishes, wet pet foods, or increase current operational efficiencies by turning scrap and trim into higher-value products.

“Varying projections show the meat substitute market growing at a CAGR of 7.8% up to as high as 15.1% through 2027. Either way, the figures point upwards and our customers are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities this affords, especially processors already familiar with traditional meat processing. We searched the globe for the most efficient, highest performing system capable of achieving an end product with the most realistic meat appearance and texture. We’re excited to offer Source Technology systems as a partner in our lineup of processing equipment. We know the Powerheater Technology can enable our customers to enter new markets and realize greater potential and profitability,” said Gil Williams, President of PreciPak and Poly-Clip System, LLC.

PreciPak will carry Source Technology’s Powerheater 100, 100-3 and 100-5, the Flexicut cutting tool which cuts hot product issuing from the Powerheater, plus Bins 300, 600, 900 & 1500, each with varying capacity.

For more specific information about Source Technology systems and advantages, visit www.precipak.com.