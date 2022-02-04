Triangle Package Machinery Company is partnering with Capper-McCall Company for representation in the Southeast U.S. territory. The team will directly support Jeff Schuch, Southeast regional sales manager at Triangle.

Capper-McCall is a manufacturer's representative firm specializing in automation through packaging machinery. Since 1966, it has served a variety of industries in the Southeastern United States with sales offices located in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. The industries it serves include food, bakery, snack foods, spices, beverages and liquids, frozen foods, protein packaging, and more.

“Having Capper-McCall’s experience and market knowledge available to us is a big win for our team,” said Ralph Hernandez, Triangle’s VP of sales & marketing. “Their team is familiar with our equipment so they’ll be able to hit the ground running and support our growth efforts in the Southeast region.”

Capper-McCall offers Triangle over 100 years of combined sales and account management experience in packaging machinery and automation, further strengthening their sales efforts. The group brings extensive experience with FFS equipment and vast knowledge of the food industry in the Southeast. Their territory includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisiana, aligning well with Triangle’s southeastern territory.

Source: Triangle Packaging Machinery



