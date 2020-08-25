The original American hot dog, Feltman's of Coney Island (est. 1867), has launched at 1,190 Publix Super Market locations across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

In Feltman's biggest supermarket retail launch to date, the small veteran-owned and operated hot dog company has debuted a new 12.8 oz. eight-count pack SKU of its Uncured Beef Natural Casing Hot Dogs—a perfect match for an eight-pack of hot dog buns—which are now available at Publix locations across the Southeast, and through Publix curbside pickup and delivery powered by Instacart in select locations.

During the summer of 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the world's first hot dog to beachgoers on Coney Island, New York. First sold from his pie cart as a convenient way to enjoy quality sausages without plates or silverware, Feltman's hot dogs were an overnight sensation. Today, Feltman's of Coney Island critically-acclaimed 100% natural all beef hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman's original Frankfurter—with no artificial nitrates or ingredients—and naturally smoked in a snappy lamb casing to unleash a marvelous explosion of flavorful juices and old world spices with each bite.

"As a veteran-owned Gold Star family business, we couldn't be prouder to be partnering with Publix, which has been recognized not only as the number one supermarket in the U.S. for its exceptional customer service, but as one of the country's top-rated workplaces for veterans," said Feltman's of Coney Island CEO and Cofounder Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army), who resurrected the famous Feltman's brand in 2015 with his brother Michael Quinn in honor of their late brother who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Under the Quinn brothers' leadership, Feltman's of Coney Island began its rapid scale into retail in 2018, and is now the fastest-growing hot dog company in the U.S. To date, Feltman's has experienced 300% revenue growth year over year, with its products now sold at more than 3,000 supermarkets nationwide as well as online at FeltmansofConeyIsland.com.

"Taking a bite out of a Feltman's of Coney Island original all beef hot dog—America's first!—is like taking a delicious bite out of history," said Feltman's of Coney Island Cofounder Michael Quinn. "We are thrilled to be bringing Charles Feltman's iconic boardwalk favorite—a must-have for any backyard cookout—to Publix customers across the Southeast, where it's always grilling season."

Source: Feltman's of Coney Island