Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, has announced the launch of its newest menu item, Nathan's Famous Lager, brewed in collaboration with Coney Island Brewing Company. The lager, the brand's first beer since inception in 1916, features a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish. The nose is full of bright citrus and floral aromas and the palate has a cracker malt profile, with a floral hop flavor. The lager is available at select New York Nathan's Famous locations and at Coney Island Brewery in 4-pk./16-oz. cans and on draft for a limited-time starting September 16.

"We are constantly looking to expand our menu for our customers," states Phil McCann, vice president of marketing. "We are thrilled to collaborate with another Coney Island staple, Coney Island Brewing Company, and know our customers will enjoy this beer alongside our Nathan's Famous fan favorites. There's no better combination than a hot dog and beer, and now you can get them both at Nathan's Famous."

The collaboration between Nathan's Famous and Coney Island Brewery Brewing Company will donate $1 from every pint, can, or 4-pk of Nathan’s Famous Lager beer sold to the Alliance for Coney Island, an organization advocating for the growth of local businesses in the community.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Nathan’s Famous on our new ‘Heart of Coney Island’ beer series highlighting our unique community through a series of collaborations with local partners who share in our love for Coney Island and embody the spirit of our iconic neighborhood,” says Coney Island Brewery Brand Manager Chris Murray.

“Hot dogs and beer are synonymous with Coney Island, so, naturally, we teamed up to brew the perfect beer to enjoy with a hot dog! At 5% ABV, it is a nod to the original 5-cent hot dogs served from Nathan’s in Coney Island."

The Nathan’s Famous Lager is available for purchase at the Nathan's flagship Coney Island location, the Coney Island Boardwalk and Oceanside locations, and Coney Island Brewery for a limited-time.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit nathansfamous.com. To learn more about Coney Island Brewing Company, visit coneyislandbeer.com.

Source: Nathan's Famous