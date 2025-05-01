Meat and Poultry Industry NewsIngredientsNew Consumer ProductsBeef

Nathan's Famous debuts Hot and Spicy Beef Franks

Flavor trends inspire new retail offering.

By Industry News
Hot and Spicy Beef Franks

Nathan's Famous Hot and Spicy Beef Franks

Photo courtesy of Smithfield Foods

May 1, 2025

Hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is launching new Hot and Spicy Beef Franks at retail.

"Rich flavors have always been at the heart of Nathan's Famous," said Annabelle Gladfelter, brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "With Hot & Spicy Beef Franks, we're giving our fans an exciting new way to enjoy the signature taste they crave—with just the right amount of heat."

The Hot and Spicy Beef Franks features a kick of spicy pepper flavor. Each eight-count pack features 100% beef bun-length franks with no byproducts, corn syrup, artificial flavors or colorings.

Nathan's Famous Hot & Spicy Beef Franks are available at major retailers nationwide.

Source: Smithfield Foods

KEYWORDS: flavor trends hot dogs Nathan's Famous new retail products spicy

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY