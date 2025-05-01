Nathan's Famous debuts Hot and Spicy Beef Franks

Hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is launching new Hot and Spicy Beef Franks at retail.

"Rich flavors have always been at the heart of Nathan's Famous," said Annabelle Gladfelter, brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "With Hot & Spicy Beef Franks, we're giving our fans an exciting new way to enjoy the signature taste they crave—with just the right amount of heat."

The Hot and Spicy Beef Franks features a kick of spicy pepper flavor. Each eight-count pack features 100% beef bun-length franks with no byproducts, corn syrup, artificial flavors or colorings.

Nathan's Famous Hot & Spicy Beef Franks are available at major retailers nationwide.

Source: Smithfield Foods