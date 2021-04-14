After more than a year away from in-person trade shows, nearly nine out of 10 packaging and processing end-users say in-person trade shows are essential for networking and discovering what is new in the industry, revealed a recent poll from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

With respondents citing in-person trade shows as the most critical resource when choosing equipment, the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) is poised to be an unbeatable opportunity to connect with the industry and explore technology in action.

“This survey confirmed our belief that the industry relishes the unique opportunity to conduct business and see equipment in-person, with many noting that trade shows reveal solutions they were not considering before discovering them live,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows.

One survey respondent said that nothing could replace “being able to see and touch equipment while asking questions and receiving immediate feedback.” Another cited that the diverse array of exhibitors and education found at in-person events “make it a one-stop-shop for investigating multiple solutions” for current projects as well as potential ideas on the horizon.

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will reunite the packaging and processing community, implementing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only show this year covering the entire packaging and processing industry with the latest new materials, technologies and solutions to address the packaging and processing needs of 40-plus vertical markets. With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

In addition to returning educational offerings at Innovation Stages and The Forum, a new addition to the education roster is the Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference, brought to you by the Cold Pressure Council. The conference will feature High Pressure Processing (HPP) best practices, market trends and insights for packaging HPP products from leading food processor and services supplier experts.

Industry partners continue to support the event as part of the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partner Program, with 15 association partners already signed on to support and exhibit at the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC -The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association, Reusable Packaging Association and more.

Attendee registration opens in May. Visit packexpolasvegas.com to learn more about exhibiting or attending this important industry event.

Source: PMMI