As of Monday, April 12, 2021, Ranch House Meat Co. and Sausage Co. is producing its popular smoked and fresh meat products under Federal inspection.

“USDA inspection gives our customers around the state of Montana and beyond greater access to our Montana Made products,” said Shane Flowers, Owner, Ranch House Meat Co. and Sausage Co.. “We expect to see tremendous growth in our bacon and snack stick lines especially, but certainly across all of our product lines. With the Federal Label on our smoked products from the Shepherd production facility now available along with the cubed steaks, the Custer Steak Strips, and locally raised beef that are already Federally Inspected from Pure Montana Meats in Miles City, we have a wide range of products to offer to grocery chains, foodservice distributors and c-stores, as well as hardware and sporting goods chains. As we continue to grow, we will be adding valuable, good paying jobs to the economies of multiple Montana cities and the state itself.”

Grant of USDA Inspection

This status comes after years of work and changes to the Ranch House Meats operations. The purchase of Pure Montana Meats of Miles City moved butchering away from the Shepherd facility, allowing for a cleaner and more streamlined workflow. Nearly 1 million dollars (US) went into equipment and building upgrades to meet Federal standards and production expectations.

Source: Ranch House Meat Co. and Sausage Co.