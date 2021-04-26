Teys has launched the Truly Simple fully cooked portfolio of grass-fed products, delivering on consumer trends to provide much needed convenience to home cooks without sacrificing good health and taste. True to its name, Truly Simple brings together the greatness of 100% grass-fed, free-range beef products that are fully cooked and single portioned for quick, easy and healthy at-home meals. All products are raised with no antibiotics or added hormones on pastureland in Australia. The result is a perfectly consistent, great-tasting meal, every time.

“We are excited to introduce the Truly Simple fully cooked products into America’s home kitchens as more households seek convenient and sustainable meal options. We have both bases covered,” said Brent Wolke, Teys USA President. “We’re committed to enriching lives from pasture to plate, and that’s why we are partnering with Tops Friendly Markets.”

The pandemic has reshaped how we all eat at home and how often. With more American households staying home at mealtimes, cooking at home and finding healthy choices to get on the table quickly can make mealtimes a breeze. In recent surveys, 55 percent of consumers say they have been eating more meals at home, and 78 percent say eating together at home is the high point of their day. More than half (51 percent) say they plan to continue cooking at home more often once the pandemic is over.

The Truly Simple cooked range is available initially in four popular flavors in single portion sizes to eliminate food waste. All Truly Simple beef is 100% grass-fed and free-range, serving the growing segment of consumers focused on sustainability and making choices that are good for them, their family, and the environment.

Truly Simple’s fully cooked range initially includes four popular flavors, each seasoned with herbs and spices to complement grass-fed beef’s rich flavor:

Smokehouse Chipotle Beef Brisket: a south-of-the-border fusion with hickory smoke, onion, garlic, and smoky chipotle peppers

a south-of-the-border fusion with hickory smoke, onion, garlic, and smoky chipotle peppers Garlic Herb Mediterranean-Style Beef: dressed with plenty of garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, and sherry wine

dressed with plenty of garlic, basil, oregano, thyme, and sherry wine Beef Barbacoa: inspired by the original, Mexican style of barbecue, with bold spices, peppers, onion, and garlic

inspired by the original, Mexican style of barbecue, with bold spices, peppers, onion, and garlic Beef Chimichurri: a popular South American sauce of parsley, garlic, onion, and lime

Recipes are available on each package to ensure the home cook is never lost for inspiration for meals to make and serve within minutes. The recipes include: Barbacoa Street Tacos as well as a Brisket Burrito Bowl, Chimichurri Steak Salad, and Garlic Herb Beef Quinoa Bowl. Plenty of other convenient recipes can also be found on the Truly Simple website.

Source: Teys USA