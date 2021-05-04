Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in fleet data analytics, fleet financing solutions, and fleet life cycle cost management (LCCM) today announced several promotions within its organization. The promotions are a testament to the continued commitment and dedication provided by the Fleet Advantage team to their clients and partners.

Bill Ten Eyck, CTP and Don Davis, CTP have each been promoted to Senior Vice President National Accounts. Ten Eyck possesses over 38 years of experience in the areas of equipment leasing and finance, transportation management, dedicated contract carriage and global supply chain management, as well as management of national private fleets.

Davis has been focused on growing the company’s overall Lease Origination portfolio by helping national clients replace and upgrade thousands of trucks. Davis has an extensive background in truck fleet operations and finance having served with other companies within the industry prior to his role at Fleet Advantage.

Matt de Aguiar has been promoted to Chief Strategist to the CEO where he is focused on increasing collaboration, workflow discipline and overseeing internal and external processes. De Aguiar has been with Fleet Advantage for nearly two years, and he has made an immediate mark on the company in helping to address some of the systemic challenges while fostering greater collaboration between teams and ongoing projects.

Katerina Jones has been promoted to Vice President Marketing and Business Development. A seven-year veteran of Fleet Advantage, Jones independently leads the marketing department and drives awareness in the trucking industry through cultivating strategic campaigns and concepts that ultimately grab the attention of decision-makers in top fleet organizations. She also plays a direct and instrumental role in the onboarding of new clients due to the structured marketing approach she has put together and implemented.

Jackie Jacobs, CLFP has been promoted to Senior Fleet Transaction Analyst and Project Manager where she plays an intricate role by spearheading data analytics and equipment procurement strategies for the Transaction Management Team. Jacobs also played a crucial part in the development of the LCCM Software within the company’s data-driven and award-winning technology platform ATLAAS Unified (Advanced Truck Life Cycle Administrative Analytics Software). Through ongoing analysis, reporting and statistical modeling, Jacobs helps Fleet Advantage provide custom truck data analytics reports for its customers and bank partners to examine cost metrics and to establish an optimal fleet modernization strategy.

Shayna Sweet has been promoted to Senior Operations Administrator. She has been with Fleet Advantage for more than six years and is responsible for administrative functions throughout key processes involving contracts, invoicing, preparing Power of Attorney for funding packages, registration and titling. Sweet also plays an instrumental role in organizing various tax exemption forms and has an excellent working relationship with customers, licensing agents and teams within the company.

“Fleet Advantage has an extremely talented team in place with industry skill sets that position the organization well for future success and growth,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “These promotions reflect the leadership and work ethic of the team, as well as their commitment to the many clients and partners we serve throughout the fleet industry.”