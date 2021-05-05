Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., has announced that Britney Banuelos has joined the organization as senior brand manager.

In her role, Banuelos will be responsible for leading marketing efforts on beef and pork programs, including brand positioning, new product development, cooperative sales tools and multichannel marketing campaigns.

Britney began her career 12 years ago at Farmer John in Los Angeles as an operations supervisor. She most recently led key marketing initiatives for the Smithfield fresh pork portfolio, supporting programs including natural pork and marinated pork. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt.

“Britney brings a unique blend of operations and marketing expertise to the team, and we are thrilled she has joined us,” said Ozlem Worpel, director of Fresh Meats Marketing at Tyson Fresh Meats.

For more information about Tyson Fresh Meats, visit TysonFreshMeats.com.

Source: Tyson Fresh Meats